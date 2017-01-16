I-85 SB clear after delays near I-65 interchange - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

(Source: ALDOT) (Source: ALDOT)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Traffic on Interstate 85 southbound was delayed during rush hour Monday evening due to an apparent crash near the Interstate 65 interchange.

The crash has been cleared, and all lanes are open.

