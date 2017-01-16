Google apologizes after holiday feature excludes MLK Day

Google apologized for the issue, and the text was changed by Monday afternoon. (Source: Google)

Monday morning when Google users in three states searched for a business, special text indicated Robert E. Lee's Birthday could impact the hours. There was no mention of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

An issue with Google's holiday feature caused some controversy in three states Monday.

The feature lets people know that businesses could be closed or have different hours due to a holiday.

On Monday, in most states when you Googled a business, orange text would appear saying the hours could be impacted by Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but in three states it was different.

In Alabama, Mississippi, and Arkansas, the orange text stated "Robert E. Lee's Birthday might affect these hours." There was no mention of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Monday afternoon, Google released a statement calling this an unfortunate issue and said its teams were working to fix it as quickly as possible.

"We apologize for any offense this may have caused," a statement from Google stated.

Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas are the only three states in the nation that recognize Robert E. Lee's birthday as a holiday on the third Monday in January every year.

Later in the afternoon Monday, the text was changed to say "Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Robert E. Lee's Birthday might affect these hours."

