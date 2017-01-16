Suspect sought in Hope Hull gas station robbery - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Crimestoppers

Suspect sought in Hope Hull gas station robbery

By John O'Connor, Anchor / Reporter
Connect
Authorities are trying to identify the man who robbed a Hope Hull gas station Monday. (Source: CrimeStoppers) Authorities are trying to identify the man who robbed a Hope Hull gas station Monday. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
(Source: CrimeStoppers) (Source: CrimeStoppers)
HOPE HULL, AL (WSFA) -

CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who robbed a Pacecar convenience store Monday.

The robbery happened around 4:20 at the Pacecar at the corner of Hyundai Boulevard and Mobile Highway in Hope Hull.

The suspect was seen driving away from the scene in a newer model Nissan.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video at the store.

(Editor's note: The surveillance video shows the wrong date)

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • VP Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant values

    VP Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant values

    Thursday, April 20 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-04-20 08:08:01 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-04-20 08:08:01 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    More >>

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    More >>

  • Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Runoff in Georgia House race could test Trump, opposition

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:59 AM EDT2017-04-20 07:59:43 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:59 AM EDT2017-04-20 07:59:43 GMT

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    More >>

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    More >>

  • EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-04-20 07:50:37 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:50 AM EDT2017-04-20 07:50:37 GMT

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

    More >>

    The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly