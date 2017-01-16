Suspect sought in Hope Hull gas station robbery

Authorities are trying to identify the man who robbed a Hope Hull gas station Monday. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who robbed a Pacecar convenience store Monday.

The robbery happened around 4:20 at the Pacecar at the corner of Hyundai Boulevard and Mobile Highway in Hope Hull.

The suspect was seen driving away from the scene in a newer model Nissan.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video at the store.

(Editor's note: The surveillance video shows the wrong date)

