Impact Alabama to offer free tax preparation services

Impact Alabama's SaveFirst initiative is partnering with the River Region United Way and the Junior League of Montgomery to provide free income tax preparation services.

To qualify for this free service, working families with children may make up to $53,000 and working families without children may make $20,000.

In coordination with Huntingdon College, the University of Alabama, Auburn University at Montgomery, Troy University at Montgomery and Faulkner University, tax services will be provided in the following locations:

Montgo mery: Leo J. Drum Jr. Theater at Huntingdon College (formerly Old Cloverdale Junior High School), 1125 E Fairview Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106 Rufus A. Lewis Library, 3095 Mobile Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36108

Auburn: Boykin Community Center, 400 Boykin St, Auburn, AL 36832

Boykin Community Center, 400 Boykin St, Auburn, AL 36832 Opelika: Greater Peace Ministries, 650 Jeter Ave, Opelika, AL 36801

Greater Peace Ministries, 650 Jeter Ave, Opelika, AL 36801 Selma: Wallace Community College – Selma, 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway, Selma, AL 36702 (Room 101 Administration Building)

Wallace Community College – Selma, 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway, Selma, AL 36702 (Room 101 Administration Building) Greenville: Lurleen B. Wallace Community College, 700 Greenville Bypass, Greenville, AL 36037

This will be the 11th year of operation for Impact Alabama's SaveFirst initiative. Last year alone, SaveFirst helped more than 1,400 families in Montgomery claim $3.2 million in returns. Because of the high demand, there will be a second location in Montgomery this year at the Rufus A. Lewis Library.

If you are interested in scheduling a free tax preparation appointment, call 1-888-99-TAX-AL. There are hours available for daytime, evening and Saturday preparation.

