People from across U.S. take part in Montgomery MLK Day observance

A man whose leadership changed the nation was remembered across the country Monday, including in the city where his movement began.

The impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is still prominent in Montgomery where many paused to remember his work and dream.

The holiday drew people from across the U.S. to the capital city where King got his start

At the Civil Rights Memorial downtown, many took a moment to pay tribute to the civil rights icon, including Tim Price from Columbia, SC.

He was headed to Florida to visit his son who is stationed there in the Air Force and decided to stop in Montgomery as he passed through the historic city on his trip.

“No one has better shared with the world the idea of respect for the individual and the idea that all individuals deserve respect,” Price said.

The holiday brought Orlando couple Mike Bochanegra and Amy Nichols to a service at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church where King was once the pastor.

“This brings us back and makes us realize what's going on in the world and to stay peaceful and not let things bring you down basically,” Nichols said.

Many groups and organizations took part in an annual parade up Dexter Avenue to the steps of the capitol where hundreds gathered for a rally. Leaders urged the crowd to remember King's ideals.

“Together, my brothers and sisters - red, yellow, black or white - forward march in unity, peace and love. Walk with each other, which is what Dr. King stood for,” Pastor Cromwell Handy said.

He is the pastor of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church.

“This is a matter of us coming together, celebrating the legacy of Dr. King. This is something that we rehearse every year, but you can never get it back,” added Montgomery City Councilman David Burkette.

In a nod to King, the crowd joined hands and sang hymns.

Presiding Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick also addressed the crowd.

“As an elected official, i appreciate what Dr. King did, what others did, the sacrifices that they made. I appreciate you for being here today. It was the everyday people that made the Bus Boycott what it was. Without you, we have no future so stick together, stay together, stand together,” Hardwick said. “ I believe in service to humanity. I believe in doing what you can for your fellow man...I believe in his commitment to social justice.”

State Rep. Alvin Holmes helps organize the yearly Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Montgomery.

Those in attendance said it was important for them to participate.

“It inspires all of the young people to have a dream and not just think about their dream, but act on their dream itself,” said James Jones from Montgomery.

More citywide events in King's honor are set for Wednesday and Thursday.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Historic Davis Theater in downtown Montgomery, an event will highlight King’s "Beloved Community" and those local individuals who are working to keep his dream alive. It is the third annual celebration sponsored by Troy University-Montgomery, Alabama State University and The Friends of the ASU Theater.

The theme of the event is “A Message to the Future from the Keepers of the Dream,” which reflects the program's desire for America to move forward as we continue to bond as a community.

On Thursday at 11 a.m. another remembrance will be held at Alabama State University's Ralph Abernathy College of Education Auditorium, which is near the Carter Hill Avenue entrance to the campus on Harris Way - the old Hall Street.

The event is open to all members of the public and the ASU family free of charge and has been an annual event at ASU for many decades.

It will include music by the ASU Choir and the Mighty Marching Hornets Band, pageantry by students from the ASU Theater Department and a speech by Connecticut State Representative Brandon McGee, who is an ASU alumnus.

