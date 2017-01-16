Texas State holds off late Troy run, wins 75-71 - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Texas State holds off late Troy run, wins 75-71

TROY, Ala. (AP) - Kavin Gilder-Tilbury led five Texas State players in double-figures with 17 points and the Bobcats held off Troy to earn a 75-71 win on Monday night.

Nijal Pearson scored 15 points, Bobby Conley had 13, and Immanuel King and Ojai Black each chipped in 12 for the Bobcats (10-7, 3-2 Sun Belt), who have won five of seven.

Wesley Person drilled a 3-pointer which gave Troy a 34-33 lead with 14:55 left, but Conley immediately answered with a 3 of his own which gave Texas State a lead which it held the rest of the way.

Maxwell Starwood's free throw gave the Bobcats a game-high 12 point lead (50-38) with 9:36 left. The Trojans (10-9, 2-3) made a late comeback bid, getting to within four with 16 seconds left, but two free throws from Black sealed it.

Devon Walker and Jordon Varnado each scored 14 points for Troy.

    Alabama's Key declares for 2017 NBA draft, will not hire agent

    Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game.

  Alabama gymnastics team advances to 2017 NCAA Super Six Team Final

    Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama's 23 berths is more than any other program. 

  Alabama DB arrested in Texas assault case

    A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.

    Alabama safety Deionte Thompson has been arrested in connection with a spring break assault in Texas.

