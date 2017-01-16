Texas State holds off late Troy run, wins 75-71

Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson announced Monday that freshman forward Braxton Key will declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Key will not hire an agent preserving his amateur status and will have until May 24 to decide if he will remain in the draft or return to the Crimson Tide for the 2017-2018 season. Key was named an SEC All-Freshman team member last season after leading the Tide in scoring and minutes per game. Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.More >>
Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.More >>
Using its third-highest score of the season, a 197.600, in the NCAA Championships Semifinal II, the Alabama gymnastics team advanced to its NCAA-best 23rd Super Six Team Final Friday night in St. Louis. In the 25-year history of the Super Six format, Alabama’s 23 berths is more than any other program.More >>
A Texas TV station reports that Alabama safety Deionte Thompson is a suspect in a spring break assault.More >>
Alabama safety Deionte Thompson has been arrested in connection with a spring break assault in Texas.More >>
The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. (CT) kick on April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will include a full day of activities and experiences including the opportunity for fans to take the field at the conclusion of the game.More >>
The Alabama Golden Flake A-Day Game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. (CT) kick on April 22 at Bryant-Denny Stadium, will include a full day of activities and experiences including the opportunity for fans to take the field at the conclusion of the game.More >>
Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN. Bama coach Nick Saban released a statement about the matter on Friday.More >>
Deionte Thompson, a redshirt-freshman defensive back for the University of Alabama, is wanted for aggravated assault, according to ESPN. Bama coach Nick Saban released a statement about the matter on Friday.More >>
Malik Dunbar, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard/forward from North Augusta, S.C., and the College of Central Florida in Ocala, has signed a national letter of intent to Auburn University, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday.More >>
Malik Dunbar, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound guard/forward from North Augusta, S.C., and the College of Central Florida in Ocala, has signed a national letter of intent to Auburn University, head coach Bruce Pearl announced Monday.More >>
Daniel Robert hit a 3-run home run and earned his first career save as No. 10 Auburn baseball out-slugged Samford 16-15 Tuesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field.More >>
Daniel Robert hit a 3-run home run and earned his first career save as No. 10 Auburn baseball out-slugged Samford 16-15 Tuesday at Joe Lee Griffin Field.More >>
Butch Thompson didn’t know what he wanted to do with baseball, he just knew he had to be around the game.More >>
Butch Thompson didn’t know what he wanted to do with baseball, he just knew he had to be around the game.More >>
Perhaps the biggest question of not only A-Day but spring practice itself was whether or not transfer QB Jarrett Stidham was the real deal. He certainly looked the part in Saturday’s spring game.More >>
Perhaps the biggest question of not only A-Day but spring practice itself was whether or not transfer QB Jarrett Stidham was the real deal. He certainly looked the part in Saturday’s spring game.More >>
Auburn's A-Day is in the books.More >>
Auburn's A-Day is in the books.More >>
For former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson, the journey has been a long one. It all started in a gym at Carver High School, where the superstar multi-sport athlete saw his future on the court, until Auburn came around.More >>
For former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson, the journey has been a long one. It all started in a gym at Carver High School, where the superstar multi-sport athlete saw his future on the court, until Auburn came around.More >>
The Trojans (17-29) faced their fifth ranked team of the season, Florida State, in a Tuesday night doubleheader at the Troy Softball Complex. The Seminoles won game one 9-3, but a defensive battle in game two held the Seminoles to just a 2-0 win over the Trojans.More >>
The Trojans (17-29) faced their fifth ranked team of the season, Florida State, in a Tuesday night doubleheader at the Troy Softball Complex. The Seminoles won game one 9-3, but a defensive battle in game two held the Seminoles to just a 2-0 win over the Trojans.More >>
Alabama State Tennis has done some spectacular things recently. The ride home from the SWAC Tournament this season was a little different.More >>
Alabama State Tennis has done some spectacular things recently. The ride home from the SWAC Tournament this season was a little different.More >>
Former ASU athletic director Stacy Danley has been named the new athletics director at South Carolina State University.More >>
Former ASU athletic director Stacy Danley has been named the new athletics director at South Carolina State University.More >>
The Troy Trojans completed their 3rd T-Day spring football game under head Neal Brown on Saturday.More >>
The Troy Trojans completed their 3rd T-Day spring football game under head Neal Brown on Saturday.More >>
The 17th annual Hardee's Pro Classic wrapped up first round action on Wednesday out on the courts. Several Americans punched their tickets to the Round of 16 including 24-year-old Kristie Ahn.More >>
The 17th annual Hardee's Pro Classic wrapped up first round action on Wednesday out on the courts. Several Americans punched their tickets to the Round of 16 including 24-year-old Kristie Ahn.More >>
For former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson, the journey has been a long one. It all started in a gym at Carver High School, where the superstar multi-sport athlete saw his future on the court, until Auburn came around.More >>
For former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson, the journey has been a long one. It all started in a gym at Carver High School, where the superstar multi-sport athlete saw his future on the court, until Auburn came around.More >>
"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.More >>
"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.More >>
Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December.More >>
Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian were engaged in December.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.More >>
The Trojans (17-29) faced their fifth ranked team of the season, Florida State, in a Tuesday night doubleheader at the Troy Softball Complex. The Seminoles won game one 9-3, but a defensive battle in game two held the Seminoles to just a 2-0 win over the Trojans.More >>
The Trojans (17-29) faced their fifth ranked team of the season, Florida State, in a Tuesday night doubleheader at the Troy Softball Complex. The Seminoles won game one 9-3, but a defensive battle in game two held the Seminoles to just a 2-0 win over the Trojans.More >>
If you are in the mood for some baseball, then you are in luck! The Biscuits will be back in town this Saturday to host the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
If you are in the mood for some baseball, then you are in luck! The Biscuits will be back in town this Saturday to host the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
Alabama State Tennis has done some spectacular things recently. The ride home from the SWAC Tournament this season was a little different.More >>
Alabama State Tennis has done some spectacular things recently. The ride home from the SWAC Tournament this season was a little different.More >>
The Biscuits (6-5) achieved what was perhaps their most impressive victory of the season thus far, blanking the Jackson Generals (8-3), 1-0, on Monday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.More >>
The Biscuits (6-5) achieved what was perhaps their most impressive victory of the season thus far, blanking the Jackson Generals (8-3), 1-0, on Monday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.More >>
Former ASU athletic director Stacy Danley has been named the new athletics director at South Carolina State University.More >>
Former ASU athletic director Stacy Danley has been named the new athletics director at South Carolina State University.More >>