UPDATE: Lanes open on Troy Hwy. near Trotman road after crash

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office says all lanes of Troy Highway at Meriwether road are now open following a crash Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s app, while lanes have reopened there are still delays in the area.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency official Corporal Jess Thornton the crash involved a passenger van and a tractor trailer. There have been injuries reported with this crash.

