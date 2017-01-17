Boosting your mood in the winter

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
They will appear in Claiborne County Justice Court on Friday, April 28 in Port Gibson.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
One of the most important liberties we are granted here in this great country of ours is the First Amendment, the freedom of religion, the freedom of speech and the freedom of the press.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Shawn Hale spends his days looking over his shoulder. Hale says someone burned his home down Monday night and shot up his girlfriend's home two days earlier.More >>
Former Stanhope Elmore High School athletic director settles with state department after paying a teacher to change athlete’s grades.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.More >>
Plans are moving forward to build a new terminal at Moton Field in Tuskegee.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
