Boosting your mood in the winter

If you feel like you're stuck with the winter blues, you're not alone but here's some good news: There are some scientifically proven and healthy ways to boost your mood.

First off, you may want to pump up the volume. Music has been used for years to de-stress and reduce anxiety. Background music can help brighten up dull afternoons and work and help kids get through homework. Plus if you really like the song it may get you moving too.

Another option, head to the theater. A 2011 Norway study of 50,000 people found a strong link between cultural activities and life satisfaction. The effect was stronger for men when they went to concerts or visited museums. Women got the bigger boost from participating in clubs and volunteering.

Don’t count out the power of pets. Experts say interacting with dog can increase your body’s levels of serotonin and dopamine, chemicals that make you feel good.

If animals aren’t your thing try calling a friend. Doctors say the more you feel connected with others, the happier you are.

