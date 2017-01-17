UPDATE: Lanes clear, I-85 SB just south of Shorter after crash

Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
The 8-month-old girl later died at the hospital.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
O'Reilly created the template for how to succeed in cable TV punditry, delighting his viewers with unapologetic attacks on liberal politicians and media members that he delivered with gusto.More >>
O'Reilly created the template for how to succeed in cable TV punditry, delighting his viewers with unapologetic attacks on liberal politicians and media members that he delivered with gusto.More >>
Shawn Hale spends his days looking over his shoulder. Hale says someone burned his home down Monday night and shot up his girlfriend's home two days earlier. Yet Hale can't figure out why. While it'sMore >>
Shawn Hale spends his days looking over his shoulder. Hale says someone burned his home down Monday night and shot up his girlfriend's home two days earlier. Yet Hale can't figure out why. While it's true Hale's son was initially involved in a fight with a Greenville man last weekend, the son was not the alleged gunman who killed the man. Lowndes County investiMore >>
Clay County authorities say a car with a one-year-old inside has been taken from a post office in Lineville.More >>
Clay County authorities say a car with a one-year-old inside has been taken from a post office in Lineville.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, and Elizabeth Thomas, the teen he is accused of kidnapping, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Approximately 3.5 million people are infected with Hepatitis C.More >>
Approximately 3.5 million people are infected with Hepatitis C.More >>
Lawmakers have passed a proposal to declare Alabama a "right to life" state in the state constitution.More >>
Lawmakers have passed a proposal to declare Alabama a "right to life" state in the state constitution.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.More >>