UPDATE: Lanes clear, I-85 SB just south of Shorter after crash

Lanes of I-85 southbound just south of Shorter are back open after a crash caused minor delays Tuesday morning, according to motorists traveling in that direction.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency official Jess Thornton, the two vehicle crash happened around the 20-mile marker. There are no injuries involved in this crash.

Viewers have also reported that a second crash occurred further south at mile marker 18. No word on how many vehicles are involved in this crash or the extent of injuries.

