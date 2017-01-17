Eric: Stormy weather on the horizon

It's been quite a run as 4 of the last 5 days have tied/broken records in Montgomery. There's a good chance we make it 5 of 6 after today. Whenever you have such a warm stretch of weather, often it's a round of thunderstorms that bring it to a close. We're tracking two waves of rain & storms set to target the area later this week and into the weekend. Severe weather may be in the cards too...

TODAY: The record to beat this afternoon is 78 degrees, and I think we'll be close. Clouds have been hanging on this morning but at least partial sunshine into the afternoon could bring a few spots close to 80 degrees.

The highest rain chances will remain confined to north Alabama, but an isolated shower will be possible at most any point even here.

STORMY WEATHER AHEAD: The first of two storm systems target the region by Thursday afternoon. A round of rain and thunderstorms will develop and overspread much of the region into the overnight hours. While this wave will provide fairly widespread rain coverage, the severe weather threat appears minimal. There could be a few strong or even a marginally severe storm or two, but the overall flavor of this first wave isn't concerning.

Wave 1 moves out Friday, allowing for a break in the action. The second wave of energy will allow a fresh round of thunderstorms to develop Saturday into Sunday. This energy appears to be more robust, and the threat for severe thunderstorms is being analyzed. Models are advertising a messy evolution Saturday into Sunday where several rounds of activity will make it difficult to fine tune details on timing and overall threat this early on in the game. But a very dynamic setup is likely to produce at least some severe weather threat this weekend. I would encourage you to stay tuned for updates, both on-air and online over the next few days as details start to become clearer.

Temperatures may very well stay above 70 degrees into the weekend before cooler air finally scours out this record-setting stretch.