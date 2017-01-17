Girl Scouts of Southern AL kick off 2017 cookie season

The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama officially kicked off the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Season Tuesday morning with a “cookie drive-through”.

Trying to keep traffic moving at the #girlscoutcookies #DriveThru. Business is BIG this morning at 145 Coliseum Blvd. Runs until 8AM pic.twitter.com/fTSf7SvCwz — Bethany Davis (@bethanyWSFA) January 17, 2017



The Girl Scout Cookie program is the nation's largest girl-led business. It’s also the leading financial literacy program for

girls.

“Of course I’ve learned how to work with money,” said Senior Girl Scout Cheyenne Hayes. “But most importantly, I’ve learned how to work with other people”

Through selling cookies, girls learn essential skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“The cookie program also funds their community service projects, like when they’re feeding the homeless or helping out at the humane shelter,” said Meghan Cochrane, Director of Marketing & Communications for the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama.

“We also have Operation Cookie Share, where you purchase the cookies and it goes to soldiers overseas.

You can buy girl scout cookies through March 5th. They're four dollars a box.

