Guest Editorial: Healthcare...Republican's turn

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

First steps have now been taken to repeal the Affordable Care Act known as Obamacare.

The Republican majority in the U.S. House and Senate have a Republican president, and they are moving ahead with their promise to do so.

Yet, we cannot afford to simply go back to the pre-Obamacare system. It was ineffective and expensive.

New health care legislation must be carefully crafted and will certainly require compromises among all parties, doctors, hospitals, insurance companies, those who cannot afford care and those who can afford to foot part of the bill.

Capitalism is a wonderful thing. But when it comes to huge complex systems essential to the success of the nation… such as healthcare… some controls must be put in place for the sake of our economic health.

Lawmakers must write a law that allows the healthcare marketplace to work while ensuring some standard of care for everyone. It doesn’t have to be either the wild, wild west or socialized medicine because neither works.

Coming up with the best compromise is the challenge. Challenge your representatives to get this done right.  America cannot afford not to. 

