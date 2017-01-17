19-year-old killed in ATV crash in Troy

A 19-year-old has died following an accident involving an ATV vehicle, according to Troy police.

Chief Randall Barr says Dakota Lee Henry of Level Plains was killed when the Polaris Sportsman 800 four-wheeler he was riding overturned, trapping him underneath.

Police say Henry was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened and received a traumatic head injury.

The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. at the Heart of Dixie Trail Rides on Needmore Road.

