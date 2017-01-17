Huntingdon College comes off 'warning' status

Huntingdon College has confirmed that it is no longer on 'warning' status per the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The private college learned of the status change in December but nothing was publicly announced.

Tuesday, Huntingdon President J. Cameron West issued the following statement:

"We are pleased that the College was removed from Warning status by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools at their December 2016 meeting. The College had been placed on Warning in June by the Commission on Colleges for failure to comply with Core Requirement 2.8 of the Principles of Accreditation, which requires an institution to maintain adequate full-time faculty to support its mission. Although the College has consistently maintained that it is in compliance with CR 2.8, the administration took very seriously in its September 1 response the need not only to meet but also to exceed criteria of the Principles of Accreditation. As the College moves forward in our current strategic planning process, we are celebrating all that is great about our remarkable institution, and reaffirming our commitment to make Huntingdon ever more great in the years ahead."

Huntingdon College is a liberal arts college founded in 1854. It is affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.