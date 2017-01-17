I-65 SB near Montgomery interchange moving again following crash

The scene of a single-vehicle crash along a stretch of Interstate 65 in Montgomery has been cleared and traffic is once again moving.

Traffic was backed up for approximately an hour near mile marker 170 (W. Fairview Avenue), a short distance beyond the I-65/86 interchange while crews worked to clear the scene.

The Montgomery Police Department said injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash are considered minor. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

