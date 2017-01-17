Autauga County mobile home fire extinguished

A cause for the blaze at a home on Pine Lake Road has yet to be determined. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Five people are said to have lived at the home. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A home on Pine Lake Drive in Autauga County suffered extensive damage, but no one was seriously injured, according to officials.

The Pine Level Volunteer Fire Department and other departments responded to the blaze at a mobile home Tuesday afternoon. When first responders arrived, they found the trailer well-involved. It's now said to be uninhabitable.

Five people are said to have lived at the residence. Only one person was home at the time the fire started and they were able to escape.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

