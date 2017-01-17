Autauga County mobile home fire extinguished - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Autauga County mobile home fire extinguished

Crews respond to a mobile home fire in Autauga County. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Crews respond to a mobile home fire in Autauga County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Five people are said to have lived at the home. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Five people are said to have lived at the home. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
A cause for the blaze at a home on Pine Lake Road has yet to be determined. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A cause for the blaze at a home on Pine Lake Road has yet to be determined. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
AUTAUGA CO., AL (WSFA) -

A home on Pine Lake Drive in Autauga County suffered extensive damage, but no one was seriously injured, according to officials.

The Pine Level Volunteer Fire Department and other departments responded to the blaze at a mobile home Tuesday afternoon. When first responders arrived, they found the trailer well-involved. It's now said to be uninhabitable.

Five people are said to have lived at the residence. Only one person was home at the time the fire started and they were able to escape.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:28:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:28:21 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    More >>

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    More >>

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:28:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:28:15 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    More >>

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    More >>

  • GM faces hard road getting compensated for Venezuela factory

    GM faces hard road getting compensated for Venezuela factory

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:27:58 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:27:58 GMT
    General Motors says it has halted operations in Venezuela after authorities seized a factory.More >>
    General Motors says it has halted operations in Venezuela after authorities seized a factory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly