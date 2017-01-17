1 arrested, second sought in Christmas shooting death of elderly Dallas County woman

The bullet went through Mrsr. Tripp's glass storm door, through her thigh, and into a TV stand in the hallway. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The home where Mrs. Tripp and family members were shot on Christmas Day. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A Dallas County teenager has been denied bond after investigators say he fled to Mississippi following a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an elderly woman on Christmas Day. His cousin is also facing charges in the case.

Authorities are thanking members of the public who stepped forward with crucial details about the fatal incident.

Tyrone Booker, 18, of Selma, has been charged with capital murder in the death of 73-year-old Juanita Tripp, a well-known and beloved member of the community. She was celebrating Christmas with loved ones when she struck and killed by a stray bullet.

Several of her family members were also injured in the shooting.

Deputies were called to the 800 block of Laredo Court in the Pine Glen Estates (also known as Craig Field), located off of Highway 80 East, on Dec. 25, 2016 around 6 p.m. in reference to gunshots being fired.

Tripp had family members visiting and, as she was walking them to the door, they heard shots ring out. Her relatives fell to the ground in an effort to protect themselves, but she was struck in the upper leg.

The bullet went through her glass storm door, through her thigh and into a TV stand in the hallway. Tripp’s daughter, Felicia, was also grazed by a bullet. She is a nurse and immediately started to provide aid to her mother.

Another relative was also injured by flying glass from the shattered storm door, which left her with cuts on her legs.

Tripp was rushed to the emergency room in a police cruiser because her wounds were so severe. Officers did not wait for an ambulance. At the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

The victims did not see who was shooting in the area. They only heard the gunfire.

Tyrone Booker was located in Mississippi where officials say he has been staying with family members since the shooting.

Captain Mike Granthum, who oversees the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, says Booker fled there following the Christmas crime and relatives arranged to bring Booker to Selma on Saturday for an interview.

Shortly after speaking with investigators at the sheriff’s office, Booker was arrested and placed into the Dallas County Jail. He made his first court appearance Tuesday and was advised of his charges.

A bond hearing was held and Booker was denied bail because he is considered a flight risk due to his family ties in Mississippi.

During the course of the investigation, another suspect was identified. Jalin Booker, 18, Tyrone Booker’s cousin, also faces capital murder charges.

The sheriff’s office is in the process of tracking him down and bringing him back to Dallas County. Jalin Booker also has connections in Mississippi as well as Florida, Granthum said.

“We really appreciate the help of the community. We couldn’t have solved this case without them. There were several people outside that day and eye witnesses stepped forward. The suspects have been positively Identified by more than one witness as the gunmen who fired towards Ms. Tripp’s house. They were also seen fleeing shortly afterwards,” Cpt.Granthum said.

The sheriff’s office believes there were more witnesses to the shooting and investigators would like to speak with them about what they saw.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 334-874-2530 or Selma/Dallas County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-44CRIME. You may be eligible for a reward.

It’s not clear why gunshots were being fired in that neighborhood on Christmas, but relatives say Tripp and her family were not the targets. Authorities declined to release further details about the case, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

“We do know that they were shooting towards her residence,” Granthum said. “More information is coming in daily and more people could have been involved. We are just thankful to those who came forward with important information.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.