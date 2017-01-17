Carver's Billy Gresham stepping down as Wolverines head coach

Former Stanhope Elmore High School athletic director settles with state department after paying a teacher to change athlete’s grades.More >>
American Amanda Anisimova has been on a roll the last two weeks.
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.
The Tampa Bay Rays announced Thursday that OF Colby Rasmus will begin a rehab assignment with the Montgomery Biscuits beginning Saturday, April 22, against the Mississippi Braves at Riverwalk Stadium.
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.
Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster failed a drug test at the NFL Combine, according to a report by NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Officials with the Robert Trent Jones Golf Course announced a news professional golf tournament will be coming to Capitol Hill this fall.
The attorney for Patricia Dowdell said she was hit by a flying bat while sitting in the stands at Camden Yards. The bat had slipped out of the hands of Orioles slugger Chris Davis.
The 17th annual Hardee's Pro Classic wrapped up first round action on Wednesday out on the courts. Several Americans punched their tickets to the Round of 16 including 24-year-old Kristie Ahn.
For former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson, the journey has been a long one. It all started in a gym at Carver High School, where the superstar multi-sport athlete saw his future on the court, until Auburn came around.
