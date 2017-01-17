Carver's Billy Gresham stepping down as Wolverines head coach - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Carver's Billy Gresham stepping down as Wolverines head coach

Coach Billy Gresham (Source: Twitter) Coach Billy Gresham (Source: Twitter)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Carver High School head football coach Billy Gresham has announced he's stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Gresham led the Wolverines for six seasons. He was on staff for three seasons as defensive coordinator before being named interim coach after then-coach Al Pogue departed in 2011.

A Lanier High School graduate, Gresham played college football at Alabama State University.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly