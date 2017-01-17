Arrest warrants signed for former Ashford Academy headmaster

Arrest warrants have been filed against former Ashford Academy headmaster Douglas John Bauer.

According to the Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, a "lengthy" investigation concluded Friday with warrants obtained for Bauer's arrest on multiple counts including nine third-degree counts of possession of a forged instrument, three counts of second-degree theft of property, six counts of third-degree theft of property, and eight counts of fourth-degree theft of property.

Bauer is accused of making "numerous" financial transactions involving money belonging to the academy. Investigators said the money totals more than $37,000.

Bauer has not been arrested at this point because investigators are not sure of his location. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 334-677-4807.

