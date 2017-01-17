3 weeks from AL's 2017 session and old issues to be new

Old issues will be new again when Alabama lawmakers return for the 2017 legislative session on Feb. 7. Legislators will likely have to deal with prisons, Medicaid, and gaming bills once again.

“I think it is going to be challenging once again," admitted Rep. John Knight (D-Montgomery), "a number of issues we must address.”

Corrections could be the main issue. Gov. Robert Bentley has said he is considering a special session to isolate the prison issue and he's said he'll propose the same prison plan that failed on the last day of session last year.

If passed, last year’s plan would have used an $800 million bond issue to build four new “super” prisons. According to Bentley and ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn, the bond issue would be paid for through savings in construction and the closing of 14 old facilities.

“I hope he changes it some because, if you remember, the bill didn’t pass,” explained Sen. Dick Brewbaker (R-Montgomery). “The governor is asking for a lot. I think he knows he won’t get everything he is asking for.”

“Whether the bill is different or not this body, if the governor presents something, we must address the issue of Corrections” Knight said.

Lawmakers must also deal with Medicaid funding. According to past projections, Medicaid expects to see a shortfall of around $60 million this year.

“My guess is we will be scrapping together money,” Brewbaker said.

State lawmakers will likely also face some form of a gaming bill. The governor’s Advisory Council on Gaming has met since November and should have a recommendation for the legislature.

“We have to come to some consensus on the issue of gaming here in Alabama,” Knight stated.

However, gaming is extremely controversial and has strong opposition.

“Gaming will kill the session bottom line,” Brewbaker said.

Lawmakers will also face other issues come February with their own proposals. Rep. Knight said he will push a bill to do away with the grocery tax.

