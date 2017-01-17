Wetumpka pushes to fix damaged roads ahead of potential severe weather

The River Region faced a lot of rain in early 2017 and, although needed, it caused damage in some places, including Wetumpka. Now, with the potential of more severe weather, crews are hard at work to try to get everything complete to prevent more damage from happening.

"I've lived here since I built it in 1973," said Ellis Holt whose home is on Brookside Drive. Even with a creek behind his house, Holt has never had any type of flooding problems until this year.

"The pipe broke down and the water went nearly above the fire hydrant," explained Holt.

Officials say heavy rainfall at the beginning of January caused an old storm drain to collapse on Brookside Drive, right around Holt's home. The rain also caused flooding on West Bridge Street.

"We had to close down West Bridge Street which is a state road," said Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis. "We don't need to do that. Too much traffic comes through here with the tourism with the casino here and the number of people who come in to visit with us, we need to keep the streets and the

roads open."

According to Mayor Willis, the city council declared the road conditions an emergency situation. That allowed officials to bypass things like the bidding process and get to work immediately. Now, with the possibility of more rain this week, including potential severe weather, the city is trying to get work done as quickly as possible.

"It is a concern. That's the reason this crew is working as hard as they're working," Willis said. "We had lights up here last night to where they could work after dark. We've done that two or three different times. So, we hope we are going to be ahead of the rain."

Wetumpka tried to get some state and federal funding but didn't meet the threshold. So whatever the work costs will have to be paid some way by the city.

Elmore County EMA Director Eric Jones says it is a significant issue facing local jurisdictions around the state. When natural disaster strikes, there typically isn't any funding and it must be paid by those cities and counties. He says that's why there needs to be some state disaster recovery fund because there really isn't a way to budget for Mother Nature.

Until then, though, local jurisdictions will continue to have to fix problems that occur with hopes it doesn't happen again.

"I'm thankful they are fixing everything," said Holt.

Jones says both local and state EMA officials have been working on a disaster recovery fund, they've even created the framework for one, but still need funding. He says the hope is to work on it for the legislative session again this year.

