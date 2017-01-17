2 injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday night

Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.More >>
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.More >>
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.More >>
The public is invited to a free document shredding event in Montgomery to help combat identity theft and fraud.More >>
The public is invited to a free document shredding event in Montgomery to help combat identity theft and fraud.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
From Gov. Kay Ivey's press office On Wednesday, April 19, 2017, one hour and forty minutes after an incident in which a vehicle was stolen with a child inside, Bessemer police requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to issue an AMBER Alert for the child. Based on the criteria in place at that time, the incident did not meet the previously adopted requirements for an AMBER Alert to be issued. In reviewing this situation, Governor Kay Ivey asked ALEA Acting Secretary Hal Taylor to...More >>
From Gov. Kay Ivey's press office On Wednesday, April 19, 2017, one hour and forty minutes after an incident in which a vehicle was stolen with a child inside, Bessemer police requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to issue an AMBER Alert for the child. Based on the criteria in place at that time, the incident did not meet the previously adopted requirements for an AMBER Alert to be issued. In reviewing this situation, Governor Kay Ivey asked ALEA Acting Secretary Hal Taylor to...More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Bebe plans to close the stores by May 2017.More >>
Bebe plans to close the stores by May 2017.More >>
The clock is ticking for Alabama lawmakers.More >>
The clock is ticking for Alabama lawmakers.More >>