2 injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday night

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people Tuesday night.

According to the Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Pocahontas Road.

The two victims were taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment.

Duckett said one of the victims has life-threatening injuries, and other victim's injuries were less severe. As of Wednesday morning, all conditions were non-life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.