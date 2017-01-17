2016 Alabama Miss Basketball Jasmine Walker signs with Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) – Jasmine Walker, the former Jefferson Davis High School standout and one of the nation’s top recruits in the 2016 class, has signed with Alabama, head coach Kristy Curry announced on Tuesday. Walker, who began her collegiate career at Florida State, will enroll in classes this semester but will sit out from competition for one calendar year due to NCAA transfer rules.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Jasmine decided to come back home and join the Crimson Tide family,” said Curry. “She was one of the best in the nation coming out of high school last year and certainly the best out of the state of Alabama. Jasmine will be an impact player for us with her versatility, and we are counting down the days until we get to see her put on her Alabama jersey for the first time.”

Walker, a 6-3 forward from Montgomery, Ala., was rated the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 5 post by ESPNW in the 2016 signing class. She earned every state player of the year award including 2016 Alabama Miss Basketball, Gatorade Player of the Year and Class 7A Player of the Year. Walker made history by becoming the first student from a Montgomery public school to be named Alabama Miss Basketball, and was only the second selection ever from Montgomery, joining former Crimson Tide forward Leslie Claybrook. Walker was also a two-time state tournament MVP, three-time all-state selection, a two-time Advertiser All-Metro Player of the Year and was named to the Naismith High School All-America Watch List and a McDonald’s All American Game nominee.

Walker finished high school with 1900 points and 908 rebounds and guided Jeff Davis to a 102-26 record throughout her career, where she was a four-year starter for coach LaKenya Knight. Walker led the Lady Vols to back-to-back Class 7A titles in 2015 and 2016. During her senior season, she averaged 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while collecting 13 double-doubles. In the 2016’s title game against McGill-Toolen, Walker recorded 18 points and six rebounds. During the 2015 matchup between the two teams in the state championship, she poured in 23 points, setting her season average at 15.9 points to go along with 8.1 rebounds.

In addition to her success on the basketball court, Walker was equally as impressive in the classroom at Jeff Davis as she carried a 3.35 GPA her senior year. She also volunteered with Special Olympics and as a youth basketball coach.

In her semester in Tallahassee, Walker appeared in five games for Florida State with her last coming on Nov. 25. She scored a season-high 14 points in the Seminoles’ win over Winthrop.

(Courtesy: Alabama Athletics)