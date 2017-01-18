Montgomery Police Department begins sector policing in 2017

By restructuring patrols in 2017, the Montgomery Police Department is looking to improve response time citywide and create a stronger presence in certain areas that are generating the most 911 calls.

Chief Ernest Finley laid out some major changes coming to the department this year at the city council meeting Tuesday night.

In 2016, crime was up in the city, but the number of homicides went down, according to the chief. The clearance rate for homicides was 76 percent. That's higher than the national average of 61.5 percent.

Finley attributes those figures to the initiatives that were implemented last year, including "Cops on the Dots," an effort to have officers on the streets in neighborhoods where there was an increase in shootings and reports of other crimes.

In 2017, MPD’s main goal is reducing overall crime by ten percent.

“What's important there is sector policing, saturated patrol, better follow up of current and cold cases, and youth initiatives. And we also get a lot of complaints on random gunfire in residential areas,” the chief said.

When it comes to interacting with young people in the community, the department does a mentoring program for students in the Montgomery Public Schools system, giving them firsthand knowledge of what policing is all about and their responsibilities as citizens.

There’s also the Junior Police Academy, which has three classes each year and is designed to teach leadership traits and accountability and conflict resolutions for local sixth graders.

In addition, MPD is doing a program called "Conversations with the Youth," in partnership with MPS.

“It educates our youth on how to interact with police. This is the most challenging program that we have. The reason for that is that we have some serious issues. So we want to engage our young folks out there and we're making some progress,” Chief Finley said. “What we really want to do is change a life but be consistent. I think consistency is key.”

Part of the efforts to more effectively combat crime in 2017 involves the consolidation of department resources.

“When we look at the city of Montgomery, we're going to split it in half. Half of the city will be A and the other half will be B. North and west are part of Sector A where we have two precincts. It's going to be consolidated as one. All those resources will be under the leadership of a captain and his two lieutenants to address the issues and concerns of those communities. The same goes for Sector B,” Finley explained.

MPD did a three-year analysis of calls for service and identified 12 districts that are considered “above the norm” as far as calls from residents.

“To make the citizens and the officers safer, we are going to dedicate them as 12 additional two man patrols. That's going to be part of our movement at the end of the month to make sure we have a constant presence,” Finley said.

The two-man patrol operations will be evenly split with six districts in Sector A and six in Sector B. MPD will also have investigators assigned to both sectors to enhance flexibility in response time.

A good example of that, Chief Finely said, was last week when there was a robbery in Cloverdale. Officers were able to quickly make an arrest and investigative units were able do an in-depth interrogation of the suspect, during which the suspect allegedly confessed to another robbery in the same area.

“Consolidating these resources and making sure that these cops are really working together makes our job that much easier,” Finley added.

Mayor Todd Strange called it a proactive approach that will better enable officers to be there before crime happens.

“The two-man patrols, we've had for a while. These other initiatives about consolidating precincts and being able to move patrol officers between the two precincts and into the sector, is going to give us more opportunities to have a larger force at any one time within those sectors. And that's just the patrol side. We have lots of other officers available to come into a situation,” the mayor said.

The chief addressed random shootings in neighborhoods, saying MPD receives many reports about gunfire.

He asked for the public's help and encouraged the community to call as often as they can when there's a problem so officers can be in the area and speak to witnesses about where gunfire may have come from.

“The other thing that we have to do differently is that we have to get out of the car and canvass that area and look for shell casings. Before we leave the area, we will contact dispatch to see if they have any additional information,” the chief said. “We're going to make every effort to catch the bad guys.”

“We want to target some of these areas where we've been seeing a rise in crime,” the mayor added.

The chief also addressed an uptick in residential and car burglaries in certain areas. MPD wants to put bike patrols in impacted neighborhoods as often as possible.

“You want to see us in those particular areas so by consolidating our resources and really identifying where we need to be based on data, I really think that we will make it happen and make your community safer,” Finley said during his presentation.

A federal grant from the Department of Justice is enabling MPD to create NET, the “Neighborhood Enhancement Team,” to build connections with the community.

“Engagement is important- engaging the clergy, the schools to develop those partnerships. But we also want to reduce crime in particular areas,” Finley stated. “I'm excited about this because it's all about accountability. It's all about serving with the best of our abilities. I think we have to do something a little bit different so we're ready to work for the community.”

