Josh: Stormy days ahead for Alabama

A thick blanket of fog will likely greet many of us Wednesday morning; the fog could drop visibility down below one-quarter mile in spots; slow down if you encounter thick fog and be especially attentive around school bus loading and unloading areas. The fog will clear out no later than noon.



SMALL RAIN RISK: A few showers are possible through the day; the better coverage of rain will likely remain over north Alabama, with only a few isolated showers south of I-20. We'll put our rain chance at 20%.



STORMS ARRIVE LATE THURSDAY: We'll consider this "round one" of two systems that could bring strong or severe storms to Alabama. A broken line of thunderstorms will move out of Mississippi and into western Alabama Thursday afternoon, pushing across the state Thursday night. Some of the stronger storm cores could produce isolated pockets of damaging wind and/or small hail. The tornado risk is very low, but not zero. This is a low-end severe weather setup; the SPC has only a "Marginal" risk - their lowest - in the general corridor from Demopolis to Mobile.



FIRST ALERT - SEVERE THREAT INCREASES THIS WEEKEND: First, Friday will feature a few scattered areas of rain, but no significant severe weather risk. Then, Saturday and Sunday, a very complex weather pattern will take shape across the Deep South. A cutoff upper low will spawn a surface low over Texas Saturday, which will track northwest of Alabama. Above the ground, the wind fields will strengthen dramatically, and wind shear values will also increase quickly. The dynamics are very impressive with this system; the cutoff low will produce significant diffluence (wind blowing apart) aloft, which creates lift to support storm development:

This should set the stage for a significant risk of severe weather *somewhere* in the Southeast this weekend.



As is usually the case, the devil's in the details. That risk could setup over Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi or, yes, Alabama. The exact timing, magnitude and location of the severe weather risk remain unclear, but the potential certainly exists for hail, wind and/or tornadoes Saturday and Sunday. Stay weather aware and stay tuned - we will get new data every 6 hours and will constantly refine our forecast.



LONG RANGE: Alabama turns cooler next week; highs will drop back into the 50s by Monday, much closer to normal for this time of year. We believe even colder air will arrive by the end of the month and into early February. Winter is far from over.



Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist