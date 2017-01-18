'Because of Winn- Dixie' comes to ASF in Montgomery

Promotional posters up at ASF for "Because of Winn-Dixie". (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Before a new musical hits Broadway, it’s coming to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery for a short time!

The musical adaptation of Kate DiCamillo's best-selling novel "Because of Winn-Dixie" will be performed at ASF from Jan. 27 through Feb. 5.

DiCamillo's novel earned the Newbery Honor and the adaptation will be led by an acclaimed Broadway creative team that features music by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening, American Psycho), book and lyrics by Olivier Award winner Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde the Musical, Mean Girls), animal direction by Tony Award Honoree and veteran animal director William Berloni (Annie, Wizard of Oz), and is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, A Christmas Story).

"Because of Winn-Dixie" is about Opal, a 13-year old girl, and her preacher father who moved to a trailer park in the Florida panhandle. There, the two learn lessons from a scruffy, stray dog named Winn-Dixie after the southern grocery store chain.

"I can say that after speaking to the director, John Rando, this group from top-to-bottom believes they have a possible hit on their hands," explained ASF's Katie Perkowski. "The run will be short in Montgomery, but long enough for them to evaluate, tweak and as Rando said, “take it to the next step, New York.”"

Winn-Dixie is the first musical with the title character being a dog. The star pooch, whose real name is Bowdie, stays very busy. A rescue dog trained by Tony Award Honoree and animal director William Berloni, Bowdie made his debut as Nana in NBC's "Peter Pan Live". He's since appeared in commercials, music videos, an HBO series called "High Maintenance", and has even visited "Sesame Street"!

The play is recommended for ages 9 and up.

Tickets are available now at: https://asf.net/project/because-of-winndixie/



