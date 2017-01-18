Author, motivational speaker, attorney speaks at AUM Business Breakfast

Auburn Montgomery continued its Business Breakfast series with a powerful speaker Wednesday morning. Liz Huntley is a Birmingham attorney, motivational speaker, and author.

“My story is one of early intervention,” Huntley said. “It's a story of hope for children that face severe adversity in their home life and how education and intervening early in Pre-K and elementary schools the impact that it can have on children and change their lives by giving them an opportunity to break the cycle of poverty through education.”

In her memoir, “More than a Bird” she recounts her childhood. She was raised in her grandmother’s impoverished home in Clanton after her mother’s suicide and her father’s incarceration. And she was sexually assaulted by her uncle.

“I hope to inspire young children to understand that they don't have to let their family circumstance, or what they were born into, define who they're going to be as adults,” explained Huntley. “So many times they feel hopeless, no hope, and this is my circumstance. I hope through my story, two things will happen. One, that I will inspire them so that they will pursue and use the tools of education to have a better life as an adult regardless of what happened to them as a child. And two, to inspire adults who have the ability to help those children understand the power of what they can do.”

AUM has hosted the Business Breakfast for more than 30 years.

