Watch Live: Obama holds final press conference as president

NBC News Special Report: President Obama holds his final news conference in the briefing room of the White House. This is expected to start at approximately 1:15 p.m. Central.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
One of the suspects wanted in connection with an attack on a Selma police officer has been captured in New York and brought back to Dallas County to face multiple charges.More >>
One of the suspects wanted in connection with an attack on a Selma police officer has been captured in New York and brought back to Dallas County to face multiple charges.More >>
The nation breathed a sigh of relief after the suspect and victim at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found safe.More >>
The nation breathed a sigh of relief after the suspect and victim at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found safe.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.More >>
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to a capital murder.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to a capital murder.More >>
Attorney General Steve Marshall confirms former Gov. Robert Bentley surrendered all money from his campaign account to the state, totaling more than $37,000.More >>
Attorney General Steve Marshall confirms former Gov. Robert Bentley surrendered all money from his campaign account to the state, totaling more than $37,000.More >>