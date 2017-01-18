Body of missing Andalusia man found by firefighters

The body of a missing Andalusia man has been located, according to the Andalusia Police Department.

George Von Polson, 79, was reported missing earlier this month by his caretaker.

Andalusia firefighters were attempting to put out a brush fire on Sixth Street Tuesday afternoon when they came upon Von Polson's body

An autopsy has been ordered to determine a cause of death. The circumstances surrounding Mr. Polson’s death remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.