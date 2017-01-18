Eric: Alabama braces for 1-2 punch from storms

While we enjoy another day of generally warm & quiet conditions, confidence in an active period of weather beyond today is increasing. A pair of systems will affect the region, one late Thursday, the other this weekend. Between the two, widespread rain and the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms will materialize...

TODAY: Now that the south Alabama foggy issues are starting to clear out, we're enjoying another pleasant mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will warm in the middle to upper 70s today with only a slight risk of a passing shower.

THURSDAY: An approaching piece of upper energy will allow showers and thunderstorms to develop west to east by Thursday afternoon. For many of us, the highest rain chances will hold off until after dark. The ingredients for any kind of severe weather are rather limited with this wave, but could be just enough to produce a few marginally severe storms, particularly along and west of I-65.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to into the overnight and wee hours of Friday morning, particularly across east Alabama. Again, this does not appear to be a major deal with regard to severe weather. The marginal window of opportunity begins around 4pm across west Alabama and runs through roughly 3am mainly east Alabama.

The threat for severe weather takes a break Friday, but additional scattered showers & storms will remain possible.

THIS WEEKEND: I will admit, I really don't have a great feel for this weekend's weather scenario. From a broad brush standpoint, models advertise a very dynamic setup featuring abundant wind shear & a strong jet coming into play overtop at least some instability. In a general sense, these factors are conducive for severe weather. More times than not, the bigger picture plays second fiddle to the smaller scale details on how a severe weather event pans out. These small scale features are very difficult to iron out still 3-4 days away, but will make or break the overall setup. The biggest issue in question (and is often the case in situations like this) will be whether coastal convection disturbs the northward advancement of warm, moisture-rich air. Rain and storms repeatedly developing along the coast will limit instability and really take the severe weather potential DOWN. But a lack of coastal activity will advance a soupy airmass northward, opening the door for a potentially more significant severe weather event. I've seen evidence among models of both solutions...which is also typical this far out.

Unlike our Thursday night system, the Saturday/Sunday issue has the higher potential and upside with regard to severe weather. Should the airmass be able to recover and the warm front lift northward through Alabama, the stage would be set for a rather prolonged period of weekend severe weather. Referring to this wave using the term "weekend" isn't a cop out to avoid timing. There will likely be a window for strong to severe storms beginning later Saturday into Saturday night and into Sunday. The entire weekend could be affected in some capacity. Individual waves or fluxes of higher storm coverage will be found within that broad window, of course. But it's too early to define those. At first blush, I'm more concerned about Saturday night into Sunday. But it's murky.

The potential for storms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes will be in play. While there is potential for this wave to be a more significant severe weather maker, I am far from comfortable going down that road yet. Still a lot of red flags to me that would keep this lower-end. That means our concern and threat index is liable to need adjustment, whether that be for the better or worse.

Temperatures will finally take a tumble into the early part of next week, putting to bed this extended stretch of amazing warmth.

