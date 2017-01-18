Bentley appoints new Montgomery County circuit judge - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

(Source: Beasley Allen Law Firm) (Source: Beasley Allen Law Firm)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Robert Bentley has appointed a replacement for Montgomery County Circuit Judge Eugene Reese, who retired.

Roman Shaul's appointment letter was signed Tuesday and is effective Feb. 1, according to Yasamie August, Bentley's communications director.

Shaul is an attorney in the consumer fraud section at Beasley Allen Law firm.

The 15th Judicial Circuit serves the state courts of Montgomery County.

