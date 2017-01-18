Bentley appoints new Montgomery County circuit judge

CHANGES COMING SOON: After a very warm and mostly dry work week, things will change in a big way this weekend. Rain, a few rumbles of thunder and cooler air are all on the way to Alabama; let's take it one day at a time... SATURDAY: Most of Saturday will be dry! There will be some morning fog and/or low clouds, mainly in the southern and western counties, but that will clear out no later than midday. Most of the afternoon will be sunny, warm and dry. A line of showers and storms will...

