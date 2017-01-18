27-year-old fatally shot in Alex City early Wednesday

The Alexander City Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man early Wednesday morning.

Ladarrell Lamar Hart, 27, was found dead at his house at 1522 Third St., according to Interim Police Chief Jay Turner.

"It's a tragedy because a mother and father has lost a child and at the beginning of a new year, you wouldn't expect to hear anything like this," said Aleshia Ponds, whose cousin is Hart's sister.

Hart's roommate came home around 5 a.m. and found Hart unresponsive.

He had been shot twice, at least once in the chest, and the house was in disarray. His TV, phone, and car were stolen. The car was found about five miles away on the north side of the city.

"You hear about killings all the time but just someone that you know, it's different. He always had a smile, always happy go lucky. You just can't find anybody to say anything negative about him. He was a very, very sweet person," said Ponds.

Ken Nabors, who was a coworker of Harts, says the 27-year-old was a hard worker and was recently promoted to co-manager of Walmart in Auburn.

"Too young to be gone from this world right now because he had so much going for him," claimed Nabors.

According to police, Hart had posted on social media about a get-together at his house. Now police are trying to piece the timeline together.

No one is in custody.

