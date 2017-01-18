Highway 21 in Wilcox County reopens following fatal accident - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Highway 21 in Wilcox County reopens following fatal accident

WILCOX COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

Highway 21 north of Camden in Wilcox County has been reopened following a fatal crash.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, two vehicles were involved in the crash near the 88-mile marker.

ALEA says one person has died as a result of the wreck, but an identity was not released at this time. 

