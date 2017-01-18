Covington Co. leaders work to stave job losses at Sitel

A Covington County call-center is apparently going ahead with plans to lay off hundreds of employees, but the economic sting of those layoffs may not hurt as much based on a plan local leaders are trying to put together.



Help is on the way for the very people expected to lose their jobs at Sitel. In addition to upcoming job fairs, there is also a plan in the works for some employees to work at home, provided their home set-up meets company requirements.

Sitel shocked everyone in December by announcing plans to close and lay off more than 330 employees.

"What we did do was try to work with them to implement what they call their 'work-at-home' program. What we have tried to do is to find a facility that would be available for the folks to go and actually do their work at home at an accepted facility. If we can help those people, then that will lessen the impact," said Covington County Economic Development Commission President Rick Clifton.

As of now, 100 Sitel employees have applied for an opportunity to work at home.

Rick Clifton says it's still up in the air right now if the 'work-at-home' concept will work. There is no word when the job fairs will be scheduled.

Sitel has been a staple for Opp and Andalusia for 15 years. Company officials never returned our calls on why they are closing.

