Private school teacher charged with child pornography possession

A Montgomery man and school teacher was arrested Wednesday on multiple child pornography charges.

Richard Alan Ward, 47, has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ward was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on $60,000 bond.

Ward was a teacher at South Montgomery County Academy, according to Headmaster Dannelly Martin.

Martin confirmed Ward is no longer employed at the school.

"The school is very proactive about making sure that our children are safe and go to school in a safe environment," Martin said.

