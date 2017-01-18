Rep. Terri Sewell won't attend inauguration, invites Trump and Lewis to Selma

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell confirmed Wednesday she won't attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers are boycotting the inauguration, including Rep. John Lewis.

Sewell released this statement Wednesday:

“Upon prayerful deliberation, I have decided not to attend the inauguration of the 45th President. While I have a profound respect for the office of the President, and I accept the results of the election, I simply cannot accept the blatant disrespect shown by President-elect Trump towards American civil rights icon, my colleague, friend and mentor, the Honorable John Lewis. The ongoing attacks against Congressman John Lewis are a direct assault on the sacrifices of those brave men and women in my Alabama district who fought, bled and died for the civil rights and voting rights of all Americans. As always, I stand with my constituents.

“This decision was reached with great deliberation because I am deeply saddened by the negative political rhetoric on both sides. We must move forward together. I sincerely hope that upon his ascension as our President, that President Trump will choose to build bridges, set aside differences and embrace John Lewis. In fact, there is a bridge in my district where we all can gain inspiration, and I invite President Trump and Congressman Lewis to join me in visiting Selma to walk hand-in-hand across that bridge as one nation, indivisible and united.”