Raycom Media Camellia Bowl generated estimated $15M for Montgomery

The 2016 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl had a huge impact on the capital city, according to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.

Strange reported on Tuesday at the Montgomery City Council meeting that the bowl game generated an estimated economic impact of $15 million for the city.

The game was also recognized by CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated as one of the best bowl games this season.

The 2016 matchup between the Toledo Rockets and Appalachian State Mountaineers at Cramton Bowl was the third installment of the bowl game. Appalachian State came out on top 31-28 to claim its second straight Camellia Bowl title.

