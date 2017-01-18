Josh: Storms likely Thursday, this weekend

Temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s across the state tonight; patchy fog and isolated showers will develop in spots, mainly close to sunrise.

STORMS ARRIVE LATE TOMORROW: A cold front swings through Mississippi and Alabama tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night. Along and ahead of this front, there could be enough wind shear and instability to help produce a broken line of showers and thunderstorms. Given the wind shear values in play, we will need to mention a low/marginal chance of isolated damaging wind and perhaps a brief tornado. The vertical atmospheric profile is saturated; this tends to limit severe weather risks, as thunderstorm development is more vigorous when there's a layer of dry air aloft.

Storms could affect west Alabama as early as 3-4pm, then will move across the rest of the state during the evening and overnight hours. Here's the RPM's timing; we basically agree, but think there's some potential for storms to linger past midnight in southeast Alabama. So, we'll stick with a 3pm Thursday through 3am Friday timeline for now. Just know that for many, the storms will likely be done well before 3am Friday.









Bottom line - you need to have multiple, reliable ways of receiving weather warnings from roughly 3pm Thursday through 3am Friday. This is a marginal risk, but it only takes one storm to cause big problems for someone.

A LITTLE BREAK: Friday will feature some scattered areas of rain, but we do not expect severe weather or an all-day soaking. In fact, many could stay dry. Highs will head for the mid to upper 70s; our stretch of very warm weather rolls on through the end of the work week.

MORE STORMS THIS WEEKEND: A strong area of surface low pressure will spawn over northern Texas late Friday and into the weekend, then move east towards the lower Mississippi Valley. Aloft, a deep cutoff upper low will form, which will provide some VERY cold temperatures up at the cloud level - favorable for severe thunderstorm development:

Directional and speed shear are both favorable for storm development, too.

So, a risk of severe weather certainly exists Saturday and Sunday.

Beyond that, though, it's complex. Very complex, in fact. The first issue that needs resolving is timing - today's model runs have trended faster and farther south with the track of the surface low, which *could* enhance Saturday's severe risk and lessen Sunday's. Another set of issues - small scale events and features that will determine precisely how this plays out. For instance - are there storms over the Gulf of Mexico that cut off the inflow of warm, storm-supportive air? Does a large shield of rain form over central Alabama and stabilize the atmosphere? Does the best wind shear and instability line up over the same place at the same time, or are they disjointed?

These are important questions; unfortunately, they are also not answerable this far in advance.

So, there's a severe weather risk Saturday and Sunday. The exact magnitude and timing of that risk, though, remain murky. A couple more days worth of computer model runs will help clarify this risk, so stay tuned for important updates over the next few days!

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist