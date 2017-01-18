Aviation company expected to change face of AL's only aviation college

Things are looking up for the Alabama Aviation Center in Covington County, a far cry from when the college struggled to remain relevant during a tough economic patch and a highly competitive business climate.

This is a story of the Alabama Aviation Center hitting turbulence in its 11-year history.

"I want to see it grow. I'm from Andalusia, I grew up here," said instructor Michael Barton.

The college often struggled when tenants came and went in the twin hangars at the South Alabama Regional Airport, so much of it due to the Great Recession a few years ago.



In fact, at one point in the last 11 years, this college closed simply because there wasn't enough business. But that is about to change in a hurry.

An unnamed international aviation company recently signed a five-year deal with the military. The business will hire a total of 80 employees, half of them will be local which means they will train under the guise of Barton.



"We'll be teaching sheet metal skills, mechanical skills for assembly and installation," said Barton.

Morgan Campbell, 16, will be qualified to help install avionic radios in the big C-130s once she earns her AP Mechanic license in two years.



"I really think I'm interested in trying out the new company, just because it's a lot closer to home and I know for sure they'll be hiring," said Campbell.



Barton has 17 students enrolled, and the potential for so many more at the Alabama Aviation Center once the new company takes off.

County leaders say they anticipate a news conference any day now to formally announce the aviation company coming to town. The company's deal with the Air Force is worth $300 million over five years.

