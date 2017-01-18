Best produce to eat during the winter

In the heart of winter, it can seem like fresh seasonal produce is hard to find. While it's true that fruits, like apples or peaches, aren't at their best, there are plenty of fruits and vegetables that bloom and ripen during winter months.
Even in the depths of winter, there are fruits and vegetables that are fresh and in season.
Eating seasonally is not only cheaper, it's better for you since seasonal produce is fresher, more flavorful and packed with nutrients.
Here are some fruits and vegetables that peak during the cooler months:
Root vegetables: like turnips, carrots, parsnips and sweet potatoes. They're great roasted or added to soups and stews.
Dark leafy greens: kale, spinach or collard greens are packed with antioxidants. They also have lots of calcium and are good sources of iron and folate.
Winter squash: these versatile gourds can be steamed, stewed, pureed or added to casseroles and they're packed with vitamin a and potassium.
Citrus is technically available all year long, and that long growing season means it's fresh in winter months as well as summer. Citrus can provide an extra boost of Vitamin C, along with Vitamin A and fiber.
There's also fennel, pomegranates, Brussels sprouts, cabbage and more; plenty of seasonal winter produce that's great for your bank account and your health.
Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.
Vice President Mike Pence and Australia's prime minister have brushed off any lingering hostility over a contentious refugee deal and joined forces Saturday to urge China to take a greater role in pressuring North Korea to drop its nuclear weapons program.
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
The final suspect in a shooting in Selma that left two people injured has been captured in New York state and extradited back to Alabama to face justice.
