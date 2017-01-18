Publix store in Troy set to open Jan. 21

Publix has announced that its Troy location will have its grand opening on Saturday.

The new 45,600 square-foot store will open at 8 a.m. and will stay open until 10 p.m. Normal store hours following the grand opening will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Publix Pharmacy hours will be:

Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new store is located on Highway 231 near the George Wallace Drive intersection.

“We are extremely excited to be in the beautiful and hospitable city as Troy’s newest neighbor and look forward to serving this growing community with the services and products our customers and their families deserve,” said Dwaine Stevens, media and community relations manager for Publix.

