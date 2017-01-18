Butler County traffic stop leads to spice bust

When a suspected impaired driver was pulled over in Butler County, sheriff’s officials say deputies ended up seizing a large bag of synthetic drugs found in his car.

Sheriff Kenny Harden says the spice was found after one his deputies on patrol stopped Lacedric Baugh Tuesday on Mobile Highway, south of Greenville.

Baugh was arrested for driving under the influence, as well as trafficking in spice.

Spice is comprised of laboratory-made chemicals that mimic the effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive component in marijuana.

According the sheriff, Baugh was caught with 67 grams of spice, which warranted the trafficking charge.

