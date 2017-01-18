AL peach growers concerned about unseasonably warm temps

According to Dr. Arlie Powell, the average peach tree needs about 1,000 “chill” hours to bloom fully and on schedule.

The pomologist-turned-garden store owner said chill hours are the hours peach trees spend in temperatures 45 degrees Fahrenheit and lower. He also said the unseasonably warm winter season has left trees throughout the region behind, and this isn’t the first time.

“This is exactly what happened last year,” Dr. Powell said. “We’ve noticed, through the years, the winters getting increasingly warmer.”

Dr. Powell said even the trees with “low chill requirements” should have gotten about 700 hours by this time, but they’ve only received 500-550. This leaves the rest of the trees that, again, need about 1,000 hours, only halfway to their minimum requirement.

According to Dr. Powell, these hours are supposed to be completed by mid-February, so the trees can be ready to bloom by mid-to-late March.

The high temperatures “stresses” the trees, according to Dr. Powell, and can confuse them into trying to bloom before it’s time. That in turn could create a lag in production that could have a domino effect on growing seasons to come.

With Clanton being the city that leads Alabama in peach production, Dr. Powell said this is a “big deal” for the region.

“The peach industry in this state is worth $10 million, maybe up to $15 million in a good year,” Dr. Powell said. “This county comprises, at least, 70 to 80 percent of the crop in the whole state.”

However, Dr. Powell said there is hope. In the past couple of the years, the USDA approved a fertilizer-like spray that mimics the effects that chill hours have on produce. Dr. Powell said it’s used on blueberries and commercial peach farmers have begun to use it as well. The hiccup with using the product is that there are very specific times and amounts that the spray needs to be applied for it to be effective, which he said keeps some growers from seeing positive results.

Jim Pitt, the director of the Chilton County Research and Extension Center, said there is also one potential positive thing about lagging growing season.

“We sell peaches by volume,” Pitt said. “When you have a year where you don’t have a good set, the peaches aren’t as thick on the tree and they size better. Generally, the bigger peaches bring a better price.”

Despite some positives in the situation, Pitt said growers are still concerned about having enough peaches and making sure their trees are able to produce at the right time.

“Just like people get stressed when the weather’s bad, they get colds and [the] flu; peach trees are the same,” Pitt said.

With a few more weeks until bloom time, Dr. Powell said all hope is not lost. Even though the process is complicated, he said he plans to use the regulating spray and hopes it will ease some of the loss.

However, he said what growers in Chilton County really need is a few solid weeks of chilly temperatures.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.