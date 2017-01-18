ALFA applauds Sonny Perdue nomination as Sec. of Agriculture

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue talks with reporters after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Alabama Farmers Federation is applauding President-elect Donald Trump's selection as the next Secretary of Agriculture.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Trump had selected former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to lead the agriculture department.

“Gov. Perdue understands Southern agriculture and is a long-time friend of farmers,” said Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell. “He was raised on a farm and appreciates the importance of agriculture to our health, security, and economy.”

Parnell says Perdue's experience will bring a fresh perspective to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We look forward to working with Secretary Perdue and his team to ensure USDA programs and services address the needs of farmers of all commodities and all regions of the country,” Parnell said. “As Congress begins work on a new farm bill, it will be important to have a Secretary of Agriculture who understands the role USDA plays in agriculture, conservation, risk management, nutrition, and trade.”

