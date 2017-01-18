Alabama beat Missouri 68-56 behind Norris, Johnson - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Alabama beat Missouri 68-56 behind Norris, Johnson

SOURCE: University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Riley Norris and Avery Johnson Jr. each scored 13 points and Alabama beat Missouri 66-54 on Wednesday night.

Leading 26-19 at halftime, Alabama (11-6, 4-1 Southeast Conference) got key 3-pointers from Dazon Ingram, Braxton Key and others to remain in front of the Tigers (5-12, 0-5) in the second half.

Ingram scored 12 points with two 3s, Key had 11 with two 3s and the Crimson Tide shot 6 of 12 3-pointers in the second half and 9 of 27 overall (33.3 percent).

Both teams struggled to score in the first half thanks in part to turnovers (11 for Missouri and seven for Alabama) and poor shooting. The Tigers shot 6 of 20 from the floor in the first half, and Alabama players not named Norris shot 6 of 24 over the same stretch.

Terrence Phillips led the Tigers with 16 points and seven assists and Russell woods had 13 points.

