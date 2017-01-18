Community comes together to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Around 150 Montgomery school children, students from Troy and Alabama State University, and church choirs from around the city came together to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Wednesday.

It was the third annual MLK Community Celebration, bringing together people from various walks of life with common goals; singing, dancing and joining in fellowship just feet from where Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a bus and blocks away from where Dr. King preached.

"A Message to the Future from the Keepers of the Dream,” a theme resonating with community members young and old.

"To like stop all the hatred that's going on in the world,” said Montgomery 4th grader, Amari Surles.

Amari was what she called “nerv-cited” to take the stage for the MLK Community Celebration, nervous and excited to sing and appreciative of what she's learned in school ahead of Wednesday's event.

"I learned about his struggles that he had to do to end segregation,” said Surles.

Some parents say the message of unity, that children like Amari are learning about, is exactly what we need right now.

"The way things are right now, things that are happening all over the world today, its just a positive message,” said grandparent Robin Burnham.

"We have to come together and the way we come together is through education. Educate each other on our differences and learn to appreciate one another,” said Joseph Dean, a parent of a student performing.



While Dr. King had a dream 54 years ago, the community hopes to build upon that dream by honoring the leaders that have kept the message of equality alive and educating and encouraging a future generation.

"It was not just a black movement, it was a people's movement of all cultures, all races and it’s important that our children learn to love each other regardless of their color,” said Dr. Tommie Stewart, Dean, Visual and Performing Arts, ASU.



Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange was one of the Dreamkeeper Award recipients. He promised the crowd that before he leaves office in 2019, there will be a statue of Dr. King in Montgomery.

Stephanie Bryan and Abudl Seraaj were also 2017 Beloved Community Award Honorees.

