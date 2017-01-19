Potentially severe weather knocking on AL's door

For some of us, we're still waiting to be able to see our hand in front of our face. This has been one of the foggier mornings in recent memory. Fog won't last much longer as we turn our attention to wave #1 of thunderstorms approaching Alabama from the west. This will mark the beginning of a prolonged period of threatening weather that could feature multiple rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms...

TODAY: Scanning through Alfa cams this morning, there's definitely still fog. But there's less of it now than earlier, and the clearing trend will continue. That's not to say the sun shines once the fog lifts...mostly cloudy skies are expected. Attention shifts to the forecast later this afternoon into tonight. Showers have already developed across west Alabama with a more pronounced line of thunderstorms into Mississippi. While most of this activity in Mississippi is not severe, we have noted a few sporadic Warnings from time to time. There was even a report of tornado damage around Magee, Mississippi between Jackson and Hattiesburg. That's roughly the flavor we expect here later today. Most storms don't cause issues. But a Warning or two will be possible.

Early this afternoon, the threat for a marginally severe storm opens across far west Alabama, spreading eastward from there. High resolution guidance suggests the main window heavy rain and strong storms in the Montgomery area will wait until after dark, perhaps closer toward the 7-9pm time frame. Heavy rain will be likely, accompanied by lightning and rumbles of thunder. But the hope is the severe weather threat is kept to a minimum. Still, a damaging wind gust or brief spinup tornado appear to be supported (if only barely) by the ingredients in place.

The window of opportunity runs from about 2pm in the west to 2am in the east. Pretty quick-hitting.

ROUND 2: Much of Friday will be quiet from a severe weather standpoint. There will still be pockets of rain and rumbles, but nothing approaches severe criteria. Late Friday night, a strengthening low level jet will help ramp shear values up through early Saturday morning. While instability will be lacking, there may be enough in play to generate a round of thunderstorm development with a chance at strong to severe cells, particularly across SW Alabama.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible. This wave, while not expected to be overly significant, will be critically important in how the rest of the weekend unfolds. As counter intuitive as it may sound, we do not want this wave of storms to clear the area quickly. This would allow the atmosphere an opportunity to recover, priming the environment for perhaps a more significant round of thunderstorms later. While the direct impact of this second wave may be on the lower-end of the spectrum, it has major implications for setting the stage for a bigger concern later in the day.

ROUND 3: The highest impact potential and also the round with the most question marks. Let's say round 2's coverage of rain and storms sticks around for awhile Saturday, especially closer to the coast. The atmosphere will never really get a chance to recharge and any additional storms will retain only a low chance of being strong to severe. Still a risk, but not a major one. Now let's say round 2's coverage is out of here late morning. Skies dry and clear some. Despite weakening wind fields, this allows instability to spike. Should the atmosphere recover, conditions would be supportive of a more substantial severe weather threat Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, even lingering through early Sunday.

So, round 3 may actually have the highest potential for severe weather. But it also has the potential to follow it's predecessors and remain low-end. It's nearly impossible to tell which side will unfold until the prior waves move through. With each passing wave, we get a chance to reassess the situation and the state of the atmosphere. There is certainly no clear cut solution that screams guaranteed severe weather outbreak. But the potential for a more robust round Saturday afternoon through early Sunday will need to be monitored closely.

SUM IT ALL UP: Let's tie a neat little bow on this complicated forecast. We envision 3 rounds of strong/severe thunderstorms. The first runs from roughly 2pm this afternoon to 2am Friday morning. Round 2 develops late Friday night into early Saturday. Round 3 develops Saturday afternoon into early Sunday.

Each of these waves will be influenced by the wave prior, so overall confidence is highest with wave 1, lowest with wave 3. Given the potential for several rounds of inclement weather, it will be wise to start thinking about your weather safety plans. Have multiple reliable ways to receive possible warnings. Overnight timing makes that critically important. This is an unusually extended period of severe weather concern, so we'll have to be paying attention all the way through the weekend. The heavy rain element is also being monitored with the potential for localized flooding, particularly into the weekend.

The WSFA Weather team will be giving Friday night-Sunday morning a good, long look with regard to possibly declaring a First Alert Weather Day. Stay tuned.

