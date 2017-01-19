3 armed suspects sought after robbery of Fort Deposit store

Investigators are searching for three suspects who committed an armed robbery at the Fort Deposit Dollar General back on Jan. 7.

Fort Deposit police and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for any help that could identify the suspects.

The holdup happened that Saturday evening around 9 p.m. when the unknown men walked into the business with guns. One suspect grabbed an employee by the arm, took her to a cash register, and demanded she give him the money.

"I thought it was terrible," said local business owner Lillie Rudolph.

Rudolph shudders at the thought if she had been one of the customers in line witnessing the holdup.

"I probably would have froze, like the others," she said.

The situation escalated after the employee had trouble opening a second register. The suspects pointed their guns at her head and demanded access to the register and store safe.

'"The suspects, they know exactly who they are. Two of them are juveniles and they [are] just waitin' to get with DHR, so they can handle them through the Department of Human Resources," said Ft. Deposit mayor Fountain Fletcher.

Fountain says the suspects fled the store with $300.

If you have any information, call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward.

