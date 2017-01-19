3 armed suspects sought after robbery of Fort Deposit store

On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
Mourners are gathering in Euclid Saturday to remember the life of Robert Godwin, a 74-year-old grandfather shot to death by a man who posted the killing on Facebook.More >>
A spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says one person has died and several others are injured following a late-night boating incident on Lake Murray.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The Tegu, a large lizard that is popular as an exotic pet, can be a major pest when pet owners realize they're in for a little more than they bargained for.More >>
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
The Montgomery Clean City Commission is inviting everyone to join in cleanup activities Sunday.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
Harvard University researchers say they've discovered a second parchment copy of the Declaration of Independence.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence and Australia's prime minister have brushed off any lingering hostility over a contentious refugee deal and joined forces Saturday to urge China to take a greater role in pressuring North Korea to drop its nuclear weapons program.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training.More >>
The nation breathed a sigh of relief after the suspect and victim at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found safe.More >>
